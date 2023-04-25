Clayton County Police Department issues Mattie's call for missing 16-year-old girl

On April 24, it was reported to the Clayton County Police Department that Deousha Anderson was last seen on April 24 at 7:40 p.m. in the 5700th block of Georgia Highway 85, Riverdale.
During the investigation, officers learned she left the location on foot. She has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.