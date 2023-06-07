Clayton County Police Department seeking suspects who attacked Wendy’s employees

ELLENWOOD — The Clayton County Police Department needs help in identifying two suspects who attacked Wendy's employees at an Anvil Block Road Wendy's.
On June 4, at 10:22 a.m., the two individuals were captured on surveillance video entering the Wendy’s in the 2900th block of Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, and attacking employees.
If you have any information about the case, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.
