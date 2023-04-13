Clayton County Police Department seeking theft suspects

The Clayton County Police Department is trying to identify two suspects who have been targeting T-Mobile stories in the area.
According to Clayton Police, the two suspects are described as a black male and a white male wearing masks and carrying backpacks.
In the BOLO released by Clayton PD Thursday, the suspects have been stealing phones from T-Mobile stores in Lovejoy, Forest Park, and Jonesboro.
So far, no weapons have been found but they are using wire cutters to sweep across the sales floor and steal iPhones that are on display.
The suspects are reported to use a silver van or SUV but that vehicle has not been identified.
If you have information about the case, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or submit an anonymous tip to www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
