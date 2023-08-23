JONESBORO — The Clayton County County Police Department announced on Aug. 23 that it's seeking information after a man was found dead off Tara Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The CCPD said on Aug. 16 at about 3 p.m. officers responded to the 6500th block of Tara Boulevard in reference to a death investigation. The 6500th block of Tara Boulevard is near the Old Dixie Highway intersection.
The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jose Daniel Herrera Mendez.
Clayton County Police said detectives have made numerous attempts to locate a family member for Mendez, but attempts were unsuccessful.
Mendez appears to be from Houston, Texas and family ties may also be in Texas.
The Clayton County Police Department is requesting help from the public for anyone with information in reference to Mendez’s family. If you have information, call the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office at 770-347-0222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.