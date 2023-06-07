Clayton County Police Department to hold Gun Buy Back June 24

The Clayton County Police Department will hold a Gun Buy Back June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CCPD Headquarters, 7911 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro. The department will be giving $100 for rifles, $75 for handguns, and $25 for broken frame and serial numbers. Pictured is a photo from a previous Gun Buy Back at Tara Stadium. For more information, call 770-477-3747 or visit www.claytonpolice.com.
