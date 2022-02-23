FOREST PARK — Acting on a tip from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Police Narcotics Unit discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana at a home in Forest Park.
Detectives visited the home on Pine Needle Drive on Feb. 16 and spoke with several people inside. While investigating, two orange containers were located under the home’s car port.
After obtaining a search warrant, police found 113.5 pounds of marijuana inside the containers.
No further information was released by the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.