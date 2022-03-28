RIVERDALE — A body floating in water was discovered by Clayton County police Saturday morning off Garden Walk Boulevard at Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale.
Police received a phone call from a citizen reporting seeing a suspicion incident in the area.
The Clayton County police Dive Team recovered the body and the Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating.
Police said the cause of death and the victim’s identity is unknown.
