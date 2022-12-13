HAMPTON — Clayton County police are investigating a shooting on Dec. 9 that left a 17-year-old dead.
Jordin Robinson was found inside a vacant home on McDonough Court in Hampton with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Police said they received a call about shots fired and a juvenile running from the area. Officers began speaking with neighbors when they noticed a door open at the vacant home.
“CCPD detectives are following all possible leads,” police said in a statement. “No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”
