Clayton County Police holding gun buy back

The Clayton County Police Department is holding a gun buy back Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro 30236.

For more information, call 770-477-3747 or visit www.claytonpolice.com.

