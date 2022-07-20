JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is hosting a blood drive July 29.
The event will be held at the police headquarters community room, 7911 N. McDonough st. in Jonesboro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Participants can book an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Clayton County. Also, visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete a health history prior to your appointment time.
Walk-ins are welcome.
