COLLEGE PARK — The Clayton County Police Department is hosting its first ever Memorial Basketball Tournament this spring.
What’s happening: The newly created tournament will be played this year in honor of Field Training Officer Bry’Monta Neal who died on Feb. 16.
Where & When: May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Clayton Middle School, 5517 West Fayetteville Road in College Park.
Who’s eligible to play: Clayton County residents ages 11-14. The deadline to sign up is April 1. To sign up, contact Sgt. Julia Isaac at community.affairs@claytoncountyga.gov or your sector liaison.
• Sector 1 - Officer J. Carroll - 678-333-4370 or johnny.carroll@claytoncountyga.gov
• Sector 2 - Officer J. Parrish - 678-618-2540 or jordan.parrish@claytoncountyga.gov
• Sector 3 - Officer H. Helm - 678-873-0059 or halekia.helm@claytoncountyga.gov
• Sector 4 - Officer K. McCall - 404-491-2922 or kyndall.mccall@claytoncountyga.gov
