HAMPTON — The Clayton County Police Department is hosting its National Night Out Celebration Aug. 2.
The free event will be held at the Lovejoy Soccer Complex, 1935 McDonough Road in Hampton from 4-7 p.m. There will be information booths, food trucks, music and entertainment for kids.
The celebration, according to NNO, is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community.
To learn more about the national program, visit www.natw.org.
