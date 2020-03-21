REX—A registered sex offender who Clayton County Police allege was the peeping Tom caught on a Ring doorbell camera video in Rex is in custody.
Mark Anthony Williams, Jr., 36, of Conley, was booked into the Clayton County Jail on peeping Tom, criminal trespass and public indecency charges early Saturday after police say cameras caught him masturbating in public in recent weeks, first on the porch of a Rex home, then at a local restaurant.
The two incidents are separate investigations that are ongoing, so police say they cannot release further information at this time.
Jail records show Williams was granted $2,000 bond and $400 in fees on public indecency/indecent exposure and $3,000 bond and $500 in fees on criminal trespass-unlawful purpose. However, no bond was granted on the Peeping Tom charge.
Williams is considered innocent unless he is convicted of the charges.
In March 2010, a Mark Anthony Williams, Jr. was arrested and in April 2010 pleaded no contest in Clayton County State Court to charges of prowling or loitering, public indecency, obstructing an officer and criminal trespass and nolle prosse on a fifth count of criminal trespass. In June 2010, his probation was revoked and a warrant was issued for his arrest. A person of the same name and age had prior convictions for marijuana possession under one ounce in 2007 and failure of pedestrian to yield right of way at crosswalk in 2006.
To check the Georgia Sex Offender Registry for offenders, absconders and predators near you, and for related reports from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, visit https://gbi.georgia.gov/services/georgia-sex-offender-registry
