MORROW — Clayton County police have identified the man arrested for the murder of a woman in Morrow on Sept. 22.
Jornel Jamil Williams was taken into custody for Tonya White’s death following a short standoff at the Regal Forest Apartments.
White has been identified by her family as the victim in the incident.
Williams was found inside a car parked at the apartments holding a gun with White next to him deceased from multiple gun shots.
Police said they responded to a call of a person shot at the apartments on Trammell Road at 11:29 a.m. No motive in the shooting been released. Police said information remains limited as the investigation continues.
Williams, 40, was arrested for malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
White, 35, leaves behind four children.
