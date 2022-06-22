COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police are investigating an early morning shooting at the 1500 block of Gardenwood apartments.
Clayton police said they were unable to confirm any further details of the incident.
However, several reports indicate a teenager was shot and killed.
No further information has been released. Police have not said what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified.
This is a developing story.
