RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are investigation a fatal shooting at a restaurant in Riverdale Wednesday, July 20.
Police responded to a persons shot call and found a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim’s name has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
