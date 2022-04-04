COLLEGE PARK — A Clayton County teen was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in College Park.
Family identified the victim as Anthony McClain, 17, who was killed by a stray bullet in the Rivers Station Shopping Center while standing in front of his family’s barber shop.
The shooting began in the parking lot, witnesses said, after an argument started elsewhere in the lot on West Fayetteville Road.
Police said on Saturday the investigation was in the preliminary stages and that no on was in custody.
