STOCKBRIDGE — A person found dead inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds has left Clayton County police with more questions than answers.
On March 8, police were called to the 3300 block of Mt. Zion Road in reference to a person shot.
Department officials said the investigation is still in the preliminary phase. No suspects or a motive for the shooting have been identified yet.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
