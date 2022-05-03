JONESBORO — Clayton County police are investigating a homicide at the Clayton Village Mobile Home Park in Jonesboro.
Police responded to a person shot call in the early morning hours of April 30.
It’s unclear if police have identified the victim or a suspect.
A media advisory issued by the Clayton County Police Department stated that due to the ongoing investigation, “we are unable to release further information on this matter. Nothing further.”
According to the village website, the park, located at 6347 Tara Blvd., is home to 115 sites.
