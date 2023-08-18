Clayton County Police investigating murder of 77-year-old man in Ellenwood

ELLENWOOD — The Clayton County Police Department announced Friday, Aug. 18 that it's investigating murder of a 77-year-old man in Ellenwood.
On July 26 at 5:47 p.m., the CCPD said officers responded to the 2000th block of Deann Drive in Ellenwood in reference to a call regarding an injured person.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Ivan Millman, 77, and another male who were both standing outside of the home.
Officers observed injuries to Millman and asked how it occurred. Officers requested an ambulance respond to the location to treat and assess Millman.
At the time, Millman and the male both told police that Millman had been attacked at another location in Atlanta but they both were not able to provide a specific location.
As a result, a report was generated to document the interaction and Millman was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Between July 26 and Aug. 7, the Clayton County Police did received several calls in reference to the July 26 incident.
At least one call advised there was blood inside the home on July 30. On July 30, a Clayton County Police officer did respond and photographed the scene but the scene was not processed at that time.
The CCPD said an internal investigation has been launched into why more appropriate measures were not taken at that time.
On Aug. 7, CCPD detectives responded to the home after receiving a call from a biohazard cleaning crew who had some concerns that the home may have possibly been a crime scene. Detectives were able to determine it was the place where Millman sustained his injuries.
Based on being told that Millman was under hospice care, detectives processed the location as a homicide.
The following day, they were advised that Millman had succumbed to his injuries.
The CCPD said the case is open and active and additional details are not available for release at this time.
