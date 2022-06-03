RIVERDALE — An investigation is underway after a person was shot at an auto parts store in Riverdale June 2.
The shop is located at the 8500 block of Ga. Highway 85.
Clayton County police said they have a suspect in custody and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
It’s unclear what lead up to the shooting and if or how the two people involved are connected.
Neither the victim, nor suspect was identified.
No further information was released on the victim's condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.