CONLEY — Clayton County police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man in Conley Tuesday night.
Officers responding to a report of gunshots on Richard Road found an unresponsive male on the front porch of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
As police continue to gather information, they’re asking any with knowledge of the crime to contact the department at 770-477-3550.
