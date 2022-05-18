JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is holding a hiring event on May 27.
The event will be held at department headquarters, 7911 North McDonough St. in Jonesboro at starting at 8 a.m.
Attendees can apply on site or online at www.claytonpolice.com. Those eligible to take the physical agility test may do so starting at 8 a.m. All should bring water, wear fitness clothes and eat breakfast.
Conditional offers of employment may be offered during the event.
For more information, contact the recruiting unit at 770-477-3534 or email background.recruitment@claytoncountyga.gov.
