COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police are looking for a person of interest in the shooting death of a 15-year-old at the Garden Wood Apartments in College Park on June 21.
Law enforcement has issued a Be on the Lookout for Ahmad Royal June 24. He is wanted on a charge of battery, family violence.
Royal, 19, is considered armed and dangerous and is a member or affiliate of the Lincoln Bloods street gang.
Royal is described as a 5’3” black male weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
On June 21, police were called to the Garden Wood Apartments where they found the 15-year-old victim identified by his family as Terrance Denson.
Police have not released any further information about the shooting death and how or if Denson and Royal are connected.
Anyone with information on Royal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. J. Gant at 770-477-3604.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.