RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for Riverdale resident Mitchell Wright.
Wright, 40, walked away from his residence, 5390 Riverdale Road, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 6’2” and weighs approximately 150 pound.
Police said Wright has walked away from his home on multiple occasions in the past. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety, depression and borderline bipolar disorder.
He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, black and gray pajama pants and brown casual shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
