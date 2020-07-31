RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to find Robert Cowles.
Cowles, 29, was last seen walking away from 5930 Ga. Highway 85 in Riverdale on July 29 at 6 a.m. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Cowles stands 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 230 pounds. He has black and brown eyes and was wearing a black and blue shirt, black sweat pants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
