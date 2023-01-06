RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have issued an urgent Mattie’s Call for a Riverdale woman experiencing a medical crisis.
Danielle Dismuke, 35, was last seen at the Riverwoods Behavioral Health System at 6:20 a.m. Friday. Dismuke had been admitted to the facility on Jan. 5.
According to police, Dismuke jumped over the receptionist desk at Riverwoods and fled the area. She was last seen waring a red hooded jacket and black leggings.
“Danielle Dismuke is currently experiencing a mental crisis. We are in desperate need of the public’s assistance in helping her,” police said in a release.
Dismuke is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department or 911 immediately.