Clayton County Police issues Mattie's Call for missing woman in Riverdale

The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call for Samirah Jones, who was reported missing Thursday, April 20.
According to the CCPD, officers responded to a call Thursday, at 10:06 p.m. to the 10th block of Upper Riverdale Road, Riverdale, in reference to a missing person.
During the investigation, officers learned Jones was transported to the hospital because she was experiencing a mental health crisis. She was last seen running out of the front door to the facility on April 20 at 10:02 p.m.
Jones, 29, is described as having black hair; brown eyes; standing 5 feet, 1 inches tall; and weighing 115 pounds.
She was last seen wearing red pants, a white shirt, red fluffy sippers, and a head scarf.
Anyone with information in reference her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.
