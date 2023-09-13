JONESBORO —Clayton County Police Sgt. James Williams always wanted to be a K-9 handler.
A little more than two years ago, he fulfilled that dream and was teamed with K-9 Officer Waro.
During their time of service together, they trusted each other, depended on each other, and loved each other — even until the end when Waro was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 2, 2023 in Jonesboro.
“Because of what he did, I’m able to go home to my family and see my family one last time,” Williams said during a memorial service for Waro on Sept. 13 at Rum Creek Park in Jonesboro. “I will be able to see my newborn child in December because of what he did...I thank him. I love him — the love was unconditional that he always gave me. My truck is a little more quiet, my kennel at home is empty but I know he will always be with me.”
Williams recounted the first day he saw Waro at Tarheel Canine in Sanford, N.C. and an employee told him “Good luck.” After getting to know Waro, he knew what that employee meant.
“He was a lot like me — didn’t want to listen at times,” William said. “But I think that’s what made us a pair as I understood him and he understood me.”
The pair went out on their first deployment together on July 20, 2021 and for the next two years, Waro became an accomplished narcotics K-9 who not only served the Clayton County Police Department but was called on to help other agencies as well. And it wasn’t just about finding suspects and locating drugs, he also helped find missing persons and truly served the community.
“K-9 Waro served the citizens of Clayton County and his fellow officers — both human and canine — with honor and distinction throughout his career until his untimely death,” Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said.
Roberts added that the fallen K-9 officer “is to to be recognized and honored for his tireless and loyal contributions he made to the Clayton County Police Department. He has our sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks for his outstanding performance and I say ‘Rest In Peace’ for a job well done — and this community should say the same.”
