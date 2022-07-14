COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police have released the name and photo of a man wanted in the April murder of an 18-year-old barber.
Jaimonnie Watkins Causey is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and battery after he allegedly killed Anthony McClain in the Rivers Station Shopping Center April 2.
McClain, according to police, was standing in front of his family’s barber shop when he was hit by a stray bullet.
Shots were fired when a group of males, including Watkins Causey, got into an argument with one of the barbers leading to a shootout outside the Da Barbas Lab.
Anyone with information on Watkins Causey’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective A. Rosas at 678-610-4708.
