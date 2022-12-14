JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing child.
Police report that R’Kayla Briggs, 11, left her home with a packed bag and without permission Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. It is believed she is with an adult male.
“Family members believe R’Kayla Briggs may have been planning to leave with this person for some time,” officials said in a statement.
Briggs is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 foot 11 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tights underneath, a gray tank top and white/black/gray hoodie.
Police said she may be in the Bibb County/Macon area or en route to Texas.
Anyone with information on Briggs’ whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.
