COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police have identified a suspect in the false imprisonment case involving two women, one of which has died.
Kevin Nicholas Barge, 44, is wanted on a number of charges including aggravated assault with the intent to murder/rape/rob, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
On July 5, police were called to a home on Riverdale Road in College Park where they found a woman with her hands and feet tied suffering from multiple gun shots. A second victim was able to escape and call police.
The first victim died of her injuries on July 17.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barge is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
The state of Georgia has a lot to offer. From a rich history to beautiful natural wonders. For visitors new and seasoned, the 7 Natural Wonders of Georgia are sure to impress. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.