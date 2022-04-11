ELLENWOOD — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to identify an armed person breaking into cars on Brookgate Drive in Ellenwood on April 5.
“We realize they are wearing a mask, however, please look carefully … this person was armed,” police said.
In total, police said there was a group of five people together driving a small silver car in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call 770-477-3747.
