Clayton County Police: Minors 17 and under must follow curfew

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Police Department reminds all parents that county law requires a nightly curfew for all children 17 and under.
All minors must be home from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The curfew was in place before the COVID-19 emergency declaration. CCPD says the curfew is not just to cut down on juvenile crime but also to keep kids and teenagers from becoming victims themselves.
