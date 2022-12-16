JONESBORO — An 11-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday has been found.
Clayton County police announced R’Kayla Briggs had been located alive Friday afternoon. No other information as to where, when or by who was released.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
JONESBORO — An 11-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday has been found.
Clayton County police announced R’Kayla Briggs had been located alive Friday afternoon. No other information as to where, when or by who was released.
Department officials said Briggs left her home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro on Dec. 13 at 3:39 p.m. with a packed bag and without permission.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 17
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.