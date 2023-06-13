Clayton County Police need help finding Morrow woman

MORROW — The Clayton County Police Department said Tuesday they are searching for a Morrow woman who has been missing since June 7.
On June 12 at 11:45 a.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 2200th block of Nordic Drive, Morrow, in reference to a missing person.
During the investigation, officers learned Saahira Dundford had been missing since June 7.
Family members said Dundford has a history of leaving home, but she usually returns after a few days. She has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses, police said.
Dundford, 24, is described as a black female with black hair an brown eyes; 5 feet, 2 inches tall; and weighing 177 pounds.
She was last seen wearing gray/white shorts, black sandals, black beanie cap, and a flower-patterned book bag.
Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
