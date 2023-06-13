Clayton County Police need help finding Morrow woman

Saahira Dundford

MORROW — The Clayton County Police Department said Tuesday they are searching for a Morrow woman who has been missing since June 7.

On June 12 at 11:45 a.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 2200th block of Nordic Drive, Morrow, in reference to a missing person.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.