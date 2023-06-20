Clayton County Police need help solving 2021 homicide

Norman Johnson III

 Julia Isaac

RIVERDALE — Clayton County Police Department detectives are seeking help in solving a 2021 homicide.

On June 9, 2021, Clayton County Police officers responded to a homicide in the 5700th block of Georgia Highway 85, Riverdale.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.