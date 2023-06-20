Clayton County Police need help solving 2021 homicide

RIVERDALE — Clayton County Police Department detectives are seeking help in solving a 2021 homicide.
On June 9, 2021, Clayton County Police officers responded to a homicide in the 5700th block of Georgia Highway 85, Riverdale.
"Detectives are seeking the assistance of the public and asking anyone with information in reference to this homicide of Norman Johnson III to please come forward," a statement from the CCPD read.
The department also said you may be eligible to received a reward of up to $5,000.
To provide information in reference to the case, call Sgt. Alston at 770-603-5266.mIf you would like to remain anonymous, email www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org or call 404-577-TIPS.
