RIVERDALE — His favorite color was pink, he had an infectious smile and love for everyone he met.
Clayton County Police Officer Armando Mendoza, 22, was remembered for all those things and more during his Celebration of Life Ceremony Monday afternoon at the Light of Joy Church in Riverdale.
Mendoza’s End of Watch came on April 19, following a car accident on Tara Boulevard.
Friends called him a breath of fresh air and someone who enjoyed a challenge, practiced honesty, dedication, loyalty and professionalism in everything he did.
“He left a smile on the faces of everyone he met,” said friend Braden Salyers. “He was one of a kind.
Mendoza’s father called his son his “greatest gift.”
Field Training Officer Robert Santos said the pair quickly bonded, calling him a “rare breed.”
“He was a happy and humble man,” Santos said, “who showed he wanted to do the job.”
CCPD Chief Kevin Roberts said Mendoza was an “angel among us.”
“Every officer should strive to be like Officer Mendoza,” he said. “He will continue to watch over fellow officers and the Clayton County community.”
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill talked about the radio transmission codes officers learn in training, comparing prayer to the strongest two-way radio available.
“He put out a 63 that went to the supreme dispatcher of the universe and angelic units were dispatched,” Hill said. “Their response time was less than a twinkle of the eye. He’s a patrol angel for the Lord now.”
Code 63 is a call for officer in trouble.
Board of Commission Chair Jeff Turner said he saw Mendoza as truly somebody special, giving God praise for the “incredible man.”
“We are your family,” Turner said to Mendoza’s family. “Never hesitate to call on us.”
Turner presented a proclamation to the family honoring the life and memory of Officer Mendoza, adding that he was the “type of officer this county and country needs.”
Rev. Jim Lindskoog offered the closing eulogy during Monday’s service. He said Officer Mendoza would have liked that the community and law enforcement came together to share in a bond.
“I think we gathered here together today to think about what this means for all of us,” he said. “Can we live a life of love that he did. He didn’t just talk about love, he was love. He made other people love themselves; that’s the kind of man he was.”
Lindskoog encouraged everyone to let go of things getting in their way and to care about people, to choose to make a difference in the lives of others and to live a life of love and passion.
“If we do that, Armando’s going to be looking down on us saying ‘well done,’” he said.
