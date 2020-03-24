Clayton County Police officer captures suspect who shot at her, struck her bulletproof vest

JONESBORO — A Clayton County Police officer is in good condition after she and other officers collared a suspect who traded shots with her and hit her bulletproof vest.
"Yes, she was shot in the vest," said Chief Kevin Roberts. "Additional investigation revealed that it was not a ricochet. The suspect shot directly at her causing the injury. We are thankful that her vest saved her life. The officer has been released and is at home resting."
Roberts said the officer "sustained minor injury."
Officers responded to a suspicious person call around 1:12 a.m. Tuesday at the Oak Run Apartments, 7878 N. Main Street, Jonesboro, and found a suspect matching the description, who pulled a firearm and shot at the officer. She shot back. When the suspect ran, she chased him and, along with other officers on scene, arrested him near Lucky Food Market.
Police recovered the gun, as well as a mask and gloves.
The suspect, Alejandro Guerra, 18, of McDonough, is charged with aggravated assault upon a public safety officer, obstruction of an officer, possession of a firearm or weapon during a crime and criminal trespass. As of press time, jail records showed Guerra had not been granted bond.
Because the investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson for CCPD said they are not releasing further details at this time. Because the suspect was not injured, Clayton County Police will not call in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on this shooting.
This is the second time in less than a week that Clayton County Police have fired on armed suspects. On Friday, a suspect was hospitalized after police say he brandished a weapon at an officer during a chase at the Laurel Pointe Apartments in Forest Park.
