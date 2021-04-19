JONESBORO — A Clayton County police officer has died from his injuries following a car accident on Tara Boulevard and North Main Street Monday morning.
At 9:40 a.m., police responded to a call of a two-car accident involving injuries at the intersection of North Main Street and Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. The officer was seriously hurt and died of his injuries at the hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle was reported to be in serious condition.
Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer A. Stroud said during a short press conference Monday the officer had been with the department a little over a year.
"It was a dream job for him," Stroud said. "He had passion for the job."
Stroud said that while a civilian, the officer had attended a catered event at the department, talking with police about becoming an officer.
"He pretty much knew this was what he wanted to do, and we were there to help him make the decision," she said.
Stroud said that neither the officer’s name nor age are being released at this time.
The Georgia State Patrol is conducting the investigation and no further details are available.
