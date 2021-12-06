JONESBORO — Family, friends, colleagues and members of the Clayton County community gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Field Training Officer Henry Laxson.
Laxson, 27, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 30 when he and fellow officers responded to a domestic violence call in Rex. The funeral was held Tuesday at First Baptist Jonesboro with public viewings on Monday and Tuesday.
The program for Laxson’s funeral on Tuesday contained this statement from family and friends: “Those who know and love Henry remember him best by his bright, lovable smile and his infectious laugh. His kind heartedness and compassion for others was evident in all he did.”
Clayton County police said Laxson joined the department in 2017 with two goals — join the Targeted Interdiction General Enforcement Response Unit (TIGER) and become a member of the SWAT team. He accomplished both. Laxson was named Officer of the Quarter in October 2020 and Officer of the Year for three years.
“Officer Laxson responded to every call with honor, taking every opportunity to change one life at a time,” the department said in a statement posted to social media. “Officer Laxson was the very best of us. He epitomized everything good and decent about Clayton County and the Clayton County Police Department. He will be missed but never forgotten.”
He is survived by his parents, Denise and Perry Laxson of Locust Grove; sister, Samantha Laxson of Locust Grove; and fiancé, Stephanie Marino of McDonough.
“To know him was to love him,” said family friend Kayla Smith. “He had a light that shined so bright, a love and a passion for everything he did, and a big goofy heart you couldn’t help but be drawn to.”
For those who would like to help the family financially, a gofundme has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/officer-henry-laxon?qid=d9f5f77a18b6250a3bbd4d2c5c8fea6e.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.