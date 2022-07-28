JONESBORO — A Clayton County Police officer shot while responding to a call in Jonesboro Wednesday night is in stable condition, according to Chief Kevin Roberts.
Officer Demika Lloyd was allegedly shot twice by Aiyanah Pryor behind a home on Newbury Drive. Lloyd has been with the department for 1.5 years, working the night shift and morning watch.
Police say Pryor called the department advising them she wanted to harm herself and that she had a gun.
Following Lloyd’s arrival, police received another call from someone inside the home stating they’d heard gun shots and the officer was down.
Pryor fled in a black jeep on Interstate 75 toward Atlanta where Atlanta Police located her in the area of Macon Drive and Polar Rock Road.
According to APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, officers commanded Pryor to put her hands up. As an officer moved toward her, she fired at least one shot at the officer.
Hampton said Pryor was shot multiple times and is currently in stable but critical condition. No Atlanta officers were injured.
Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum commended his officers for their quick work in locating Pryor.
“We have your officer in our prayers,” Schierbaum said to Roberts.
Roberts thanked APD for their response.
“We are praying for (Lloyd’s) recovery and know she will be successful moving forward,” Roberts said.
The shooting is under investigation by the Clayton County Criminal Investigation Division.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigation the suspect’s shooting.
