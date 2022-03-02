COLLEGE PARK — A Clayton County police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon while responding to an armed robbery call.
The officer has been transported to an area hospital. No further information was released on the condition of the officer.
Sgt. Julia Isaac is requesting all residents to stay away from the area of 5390 Riverdale Road near Norman Drive and the QuikTrip gas station in College Park, as the suspect is not in custody.
Police released a photo of the suspect wearing a yellow/orange jump suit. Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 477-3747.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
