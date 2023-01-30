JONESBORO — A Clayton County Police officer has been selected to compete on American Ninja Warrior.
Lt. Brentol Baker is slated to participate on the show’s 15th season, which challenges “elite athletes from around the country to compete on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses,” according to the show’s description.
““I’m officially an American Ninja Warrior! God answers prayers and hard work pays off!” Baker said. “I want to continue to be an example, an inspiration and also raise awareness and motivation for all kids and adults all over the world, no matter your situation. Let’s get it done Season 15 ANW I’m on the way!!”
Baker, 32, is a father of two who attended college on a track and field scholarship. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s in public health.
“Based on your dedication to this department, we know you will do an an amazing job,” police department officials said. “You have our support.”