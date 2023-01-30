020123_CND_Baker.jpg

Lt. Brentol Baker has been selected to compete on the upcoming American Ninja Warrior season.

JONESBORO — A Clayton County Police officer has been selected to compete on American Ninja Warrior.

Lt. Brentol Baker is slated to participate on the show’s 15th season, which challenges “elite athletes from around the country to compete on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses,” according to the show’s description.

