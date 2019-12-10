Clayton County Police: Pedestrian killed on I-75 "unidentifiable" African-American male

FOREST PARK — Clayton County Police say that a person who apparently was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning on I-75 North near C. W. Grant Parkway in Forest Park was “unidentifiable” at the scene.
According to a press release issued late Monday, “officers responded to the area ... in reference to a check of suspicious articles after a caller reported that a shoe and a bloody shirt had been seen in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers discovered several human body parts all over the six lanes of travel.”
CCPD added, “All that could be identified of the deceased was that he was a black male.”
Police said they did not know why the person had been walking on the highway at the time and that whoever hit him “was not on scene” when officers arrived.
Traffic was backed up for hours on I-75 North while the crime scene investigation was underway. Because the investigation is ongoing, CCPD had no further information about the deceased male at press time.