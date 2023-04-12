JONESBORO — Late last Wednesday night, a suspect escaped from the Clayton County Jail but about two hours later, Nigiel Lee, 22, was found and arrested on multiple charges.
On April 5, Clayton County Police officers arrested Lee after being called to 5700th block of Grande River Road, Riverdale, in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Lee was arrested and taken to the Clayton County Jail but he was able to run from officers and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He then jumped on multiple vehicles, scaled the fence, and escaped the sally port area at the jail. When he escaped from authorities, he still had his handcuffs on.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, after about two hours of searching, Clayton County K-9 handler Christian and K-9 officer Niko successfully tracked Lee and took him into custody. Lee was found near Whaley's Lake Drive in Jonesboro.
The Clayton County Police Department charged Lee with home invasion, burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, criminal trespass, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, obstruction of law enforcement, theft by taking, and escaped prisoner.
He was also wanted out of DeKalb County for kidnapping, fleeing and eluding, robbery by sudden snatching, VGCSA, and family violence charges.
He also faces drug and family violence charges out of Alabama.
