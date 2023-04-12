JONESBORO — Late last Wednesday night, a suspect escaped from the Clayton County Jail but about two hours later, Nigiel Lee, 22, was found and arrested on multiple charges.

After Lee was recaptured, the Clayton County Police Department released a video of the escape. The link is on the Clayton County Police Department Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClaytonCountyPD/videos/1157887268316444.

