CONLEY — Clayton County police are searching for a man who allegedly killed one woman and left another person injured at a home in Conley on July 21.
Police say Charles Wise, 69, shot to death Monique Miles, 34, at a home on Richard Way. Officers discovered a second victim in the home and administered live saving measures until transported to a hospital.
Wise is wanted on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Wise is described as a black male with black/grey hair or possibly bald and brown eye. He is 6-feet 1-inch and weighs 190 pounds.
Anyone with information on the crime or the whereabouts of Wise is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
Giggster scoured historical archives to compile a collection of photos that best illustrate what life was like in New York City 100 years ago. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.