Clayton County Police searching for missing Hampton woman

HAMPTON — The Clayton County Police Department is seeking help in finding a Hampton woman who has been missing since June 9.
According to the CCPD, officers responded to the 12000 block of Panhandle Road, Hampton, in reference to a missing person.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant.
She said Myah Rivers, 22, left the residence on June 9 at about 7 a.m. and had not returned.
Rivers is described as a Black female who is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt that says “God is Dope” on the front, blue jeans, and hot pink Nike sneakers.
The complainant told police that Rivers is diagnosed with Schizophrenia.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, may call the contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or call 911.
