JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is asking the community to be on the look out for an alleged murdered.
Department officials report Brandon Williams-Griffin is wanted in connection with a June 10 murder on Meadow Ridge Court in Rex.
He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6’3” and weighs 235 pounds.
Police said Williams-Griffin, 38, is possibly driving a 2008-2016 Chrysler Voyager mint green minivan with a poor paint job.
Police are asking anyone who may know Williams-Griffin’s location to contact Detective Alston at 770-603-5266, Lieutenant Smithwick at 678-859-2961 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.