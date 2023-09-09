Clayton County Police seeking information about homicide

Cedrick Edwards was shot multiple times on Jan. 19 near his business in Jonesboro. He died Aug. 23 and his death is now being classified as homicide.

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department announced Saturday that it's seeking information on the death of a man who was shot multiple times in January. 

Clayton County Police detectives are investigating the homicide of Cedrick Edwards, who was shot multiple times on Jan. 19 near his business at 526 Flint Trail, Jonesboro.

