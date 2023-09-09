Clayton County Police seeking information about homicide

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department announced Saturday that it's seeking information on the death of a man who was shot multiple times in January.
Clayton County Police detectives are investigating the homicide of Cedrick Edwards, who was shot multiple times on Jan. 19 near his business at 526 Flint Trail, Jonesboro.
The CCPD said Edwards had been hospitalized and underwent several medical procedures in an attempt to make a full recovery.
On Aug. 23, Edwards succumbed to injuries from the shooting, police said, and his death is being classified as a homicide.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call Det. E. Gibson at 678-610-4703. If you would like to provide information and remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.